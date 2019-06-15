Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 15, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 18 8 .692
Chicago 15 10 .600
Winnipeg 16 11 .593
Fargo-Moorhead 15 13 .536 4
Gary Southshore 11 14 .440
Milwaukee 12 16 .429 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 17 10 .630
Lincoln 14 15 .483 4
Cleburne 13 14 .481 4
Kansas City 12 14 .462
Sioux City 12 16 .429
Texas 6 20 .231 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, ppd.

St. Paul 5, Gary Southshore 4

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, ppd.

Sioux Falls 7, Lincoln 5

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City 7, Texas 2

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

