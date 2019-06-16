|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|Winnipeg
|16
|11
|.593
|2
|Fargo-Moorhead
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
|Milwaukee
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Lincoln
|14
|15
|.483
|4
|Kansas City
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Cleburne
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Sioux City
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|Texas
|6
|21
|.222
|11
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, ppd.
St. Paul 5, Gary Southshore 4
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, ppd.
Sioux Falls 7, Lincoln 5
Gary Southshore 8, St. Paul 7
Kansas City 7, Texas 2
Sioux City 6, Cleburne 3, 10 innings
Chicago 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2
Kansas City at Texas, Game 1, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, Game 2, TBD
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
