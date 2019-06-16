|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Chicago
|16
|10
|.615
|2
|Winnipeg
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Gary Southshore
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|Milwaukee
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Lincoln
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Cleburne
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Sioux City
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Texas
|6
|21
|.222
|10½
___
Lincoln 12, Sioux Falls 1
Chicago 5, Fargo-Moorhead 4
St. Paul 4, Gary Southshore 2
Kansas City at Texas, ppd.
Kansas City at Texas, ppd.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Lincoln, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
