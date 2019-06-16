Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 16, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 19 9 .679
Chicago 16 10 .615 2
Winnipeg 16 11 .593
Fargo-Moorhead 15 14 .517
Gary Southshore 12 15 .444
Milwaukee 12 16 .429 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 17 11 .607
Lincoln 15 15 .500 3
Kansas City 13 14 .481
Cleburne 13 15 .464 4
Sioux City 13 16 .448
Texas 6 21 .222 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln 12, Sioux Falls 1

Chicago 5, Fargo-Moorhead 4

St. Paul 4, Gary Southshore 2

Kansas City at Texas, ppd.

Kansas City at Texas, ppd.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

