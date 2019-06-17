Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 17, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 19 9 .679
Chicago 16 10 .615 2
Winnipeg 16 11 .593
Fargo-Moorhead 15 14 .517
Gary Southshore 12 15 .444
Milwaukee 12 16 .429 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 17 11 .607
Lincoln 15 15 .500 3
Kansas City 14 14 .500 3
Sioux City 14 16 .467 4
Cleburne 13 16 .448
Texas 6 22 .214 11

___

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 1:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux City at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.