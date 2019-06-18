Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 18, 2019 1:12 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 20 9 .690
Chicago 16 10 .615
Winnipeg 16 11 .593 3
Fargo-Moorhead 15 14 .517 5
Gary Southshore 12 15 .444 7
Milwaukee 12 16 .429
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 17 12 .586
Lincoln 15 15 .500
Kansas City 14 14 .500
Sioux City 15 16 .484 3
Cleburne 13 17 .433
Texas 6 22 .214 10½

___

Monday’s Games

St. Paul 20, Sioux Falls 11

Sioux City 6, Cleburne 4

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux City at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

