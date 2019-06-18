|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Chicago
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Winnipeg
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Fargo-Moorhead
|15
|14
|.517
|5
|Milwaukee
|13
|16
|.448
|7
|Gary Southshore
|12
|15
|.444
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Kansas City
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Lincoln
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Sioux City
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Cleburne
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
|Texas
|6
|22
|.214
|10½
___
Milwaukee 4, Lincoln 2
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, cancelled
Texas 2, Cleburne 0
Sioux City at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
