At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 20 9 .690 — Winnipeg 17 11 .607 2½ Chicago 16 11 .593 3 Fargo-Moorhead 16 14 .533 4½ Milwaukee 13 16 .448 7 Gary Southshore 12 16 .429 7½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 17 12 .586 — Kansas City 14 14 .500 2½ Lincoln 15 16 .484 3 Sioux City 15 16 .484 3 Cleburne 13 18 .419 5 Texas 7 22 .241 10

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Lincoln 2

Winnipeg 10, Chicago 3

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, ppd.

Texas 2, Cleburne 0

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Gary Southshore 0

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux City at Kansas City, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

