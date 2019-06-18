Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 18, 2019 11:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 20 9 .690
Winnipeg 17 11 .607
Chicago 16 11 .593 3
Fargo-Moorhead 16 14 .533
Milwaukee 13 16 .448 7
Gary Southshore 12 16 .429
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 17 12 .586
Kansas City 14 14 .500
Lincoln 15 16 .484 3
Sioux City 15 16 .484 3
Cleburne 13 18 .419 5
Texas 7 22 .241 10

___

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Lincoln 2

Winnipeg 10, Chicago 3

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, ppd.

Texas 2, Cleburne 0

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Gary Southshore 0

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux City at Kansas City, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

