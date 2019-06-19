|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Winnipeg
|17
|11
|.607
|2
|Chicago
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|16
|14
|.533
|4
|Milwaukee
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Kansas City
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Lincoln
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|Sioux City
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Cleburne
|13
|18
|.419
|5½
|Texas
|7
|22
|.241
|10½
___
Kansas City 4, Sioux City 3, 7 innings
Sioux City at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
