At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 20 10 .667 — Winnipeg 17 11 .607 2 Chicago 16 11 .593 2½ Fargo-Moorhead 16 14 .533 4 Milwaukee 13 16 .448 6½ Gary Southshore 12 16 .429 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 18 12 .600 — Kansas City 15 14 .517 2½ Lincoln 15 16 .484 3½ Sioux City 15 17 .469 4 Cleburne 13 18 .419 5½ Texas 7 22 .241 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Sioux City 3, 7 innings

Sioux City at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.