American Association

June 19, 2019 11:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 20 10 .667
Winnipeg 17 11 .607 2
Chicago 16 11 .593
Fargo-Moorhead 17 14 .548
Milwaukee 13 16 .448
Gary Southshore 12 17 .414
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 18 12 .600
Kansas City 15 15 .500 3
Sioux City 16 17 .485
Lincoln 15 16 .484
Cleburne 13 18 .419
Texas 7 22 .241 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Sioux City 3, 7 innings

Sioux City 7, Kansas City 6, 7 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Gary Southshore 3

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago 8, Winnipeg 3

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee 4, Lincoln 2

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

