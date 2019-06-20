Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 20, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 21 10 .677
Chicago 17 11 .607
Winnipeg 17 12 .586 3
Fargo-Moorhead 17 14 .548 4
Milwaukee 14 16 .467
Gary Southshore 12 17 .414 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 18 13 .581
Kansas City 15 15 .500
Sioux City 16 17 .485 3
Lincoln 15 17 .469
Cleburne 13 18 .419 5
Texas 7 22 .241 10

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Sioux City 3, 7 innings

Sioux City 7, Kansas City 6, 7 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Gary Southshore 3

Advertisement

Chicago 8, Winnipeg 3

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee 4, Lincoln 2

St. Paul 14, Sioux Falls 3

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.