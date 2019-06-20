|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Chicago
|17
|11
|.607
|2½
|Winnipeg
|17
|12
|.586
|3
|Fargo-Moorhead
|18
|14
|.563
|3½
|Milwaukee
|14
|16
|.467
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|12
|18
|.400
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Kansas City
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|Sioux City
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Lincoln
|15
|17
|.469
|3½
|Cleburne
|13
|18
|.419
|5
|Texas
|7
|22
|.241
|10
___
Fargo-Moorhead 2, Gary Southshore 1
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
