At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 21 10 .677 — Chicago 17 11 .607 2½ Winnipeg 17 12 .586 3 Fargo-Moorhead 18 14 .563 3½ Milwaukee 14 16 .467 6½ Gary Southshore 12 18 .400 8½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 18 13 .581 — Kansas City 15 15 .500 2½ Sioux City 16 17 .485 3 Lincoln 15 17 .469 3½ Cleburne 13 18 .419 5 Texas 7 22 .241 10

Thursday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 2, Gary Southshore 1

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

