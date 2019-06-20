At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 21 10 .677 — Winnipeg 18 12 .600 2½ Chicago 17 12 .586 3 Fargo-Moorhead 18 14 .563 3½ Milwaukee 14 17 .452 7 Gary Southshore 12 18 .400 8½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 18 13 .581 — Sioux City 17 17 .500 2½ Lincoln 16 17 .485 3 Kansas City 15 16 .484 3 Cleburne 13 18 .419 5 Texas 7 22 .241 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 2, Gary Southshore 1

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sioux City 7, Kansas City 4

Lincoln 2, Milwaukee 1

Winnipeg 15, Chicago 1

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

