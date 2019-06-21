|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Winnipeg
|18
|12
|.600
|3
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|3½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|18
|14
|.563
|4
|Milwaukee
|14
|17
|.452
|7½
|Gary Southshore
|12
|18
|.400
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Sioux City
|17
|17
|.500
|2
|Lincoln
|16
|17
|.485
|2½
|Kansas City
|15
|16
|.484
|2½
|Cleburne
|15
|18
|.455
|3½
|Texas
|7
|24
|.226
|10½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 2, Gary Southshore 1
St. Paul 15, Sioux Falls 13
Sioux City 7, Kansas City 4
Lincoln 2, Milwaukee 1
Cleburne 7, Texas 3
Winnipeg 15, Chicago 1
Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
