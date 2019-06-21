Listen Live Sports

...

American Association

June 21, 2019 3:03 am
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 22 10 .688
Winnipeg 18 12 .600 3
Chicago 17 12 .586
Fargo-Moorhead 18 14 .563 4
Milwaukee 14 17 .452
Gary Southshore 12 18 .400 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 18 14 .563
Sioux City 17 17 .500 2
Lincoln 16 17 .485
Kansas City 15 16 .484
Cleburne 15 18 .455
Texas 7 24 .226 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 2, Gary Southshore 1

St. Paul 15, Sioux Falls 13

Sioux City 7, Kansas City 4

Lincoln 2, Milwaukee 1

Cleburne 7, Texas 3

Winnipeg 15, Chicago 1

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

