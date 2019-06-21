At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 22 10 .688 — Winnipeg 18 12 .600 3 Chicago 17 12 .586 3½ Fargo-Moorhead 18 14 .563 4 Milwaukee 14 17 .452 7½ Gary Southshore 12 18 .400 9 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 18 14 .563 — Sioux City 17 17 .500 2 Lincoln 16 17 .485 2½ Kansas City 15 16 .484 2½ Cleburne 15 18 .455 3½ Texas 7 24 .226 10½

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

