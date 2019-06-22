Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 22, 2019 1:42 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 23 10 .697
Winnipeg 19 12 .613 3
Fargo-Moorhead 19 14 .576 4
Chicago 17 13 .567
Milwaukee 14 18 .438
Gary Southshore 12 19 .387 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 18 15 .545
Sioux City 18 17 .514 1
Lincoln 17 17 .500
Kansas City 16 16 .500
Cleburne 15 19 .441
Texas 7 25 .219 10½

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 10, Cleburne 9

Winnipeg 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Paul 2, Gary Southshore 1

Lincoln 4, Texas 2

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 6

Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 0

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

