At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 23 10 .697 — Winnipeg 19 12 .613 3 Fargo-Moorhead 19 14 .576 4 Chicago 17 13 .567 4½ Milwaukee 14 18 .438 8½ Gary Southshore 12 19 .387 10 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 18 15 .545 — Sioux City 18 17 .514 1 Lincoln 17 17 .500 1½ Kansas City 16 16 .500 1½ Cleburne 15 19 .441 3½ Texas 7 25 .219 10½

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

