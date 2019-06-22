|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Winnipeg
|19
|12
|.613
|3
|Fargo-Moorhead
|19
|14
|.576
|4
|Chicago
|17
|13
|.567
|4½
|Milwaukee
|14
|18
|.438
|8½
|Gary Southshore
|12
|19
|.387
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Sioux City
|18
|17
|.514
|1
|Lincoln
|17
|17
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|16
|16
|.500
|1½
|Cleburne
|15
|19
|.441
|3½
|Texas
|7
|25
|.219
|10½
___
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
