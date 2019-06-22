Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 22, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 23 10 .697
Winnipeg 19 12 .613 3
Fargo-Moorhead 19 14 .576 4
Chicago 17 13 .567
Milwaukee 14 18 .438
Gary Southshore 12 19 .387 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 18 16 .529
Sioux City 19 17 .528
Lincoln 17 17 .500 1
Kansas City 16 16 .500 1
Cleburne 15 19 .441 3
Texas 7 25 .219 10

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Sioux City 6, Sioux Falls 1

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

