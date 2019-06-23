Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 23, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 24 10 .706
Winnipeg 19 13 .594 4
Fargo-Moorhead 19 14 .576
Chicago 17 13 .567 5
Milwaukee 15 18 .455
Gary Southshore 12 20 .375 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 18 16 .529
Sioux City 19 17 .528
Lincoln 18 17 .514 ½
Kansas City 16 16 .500 1
Cleburne 15 19 .441 3
Texas 7 26 .212 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Sioux City 6, Sioux Falls 1

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Lincoln 3, Texas 2

St. Paul 4, Gary Southshore 3

Milwaukee 6, Winnipeg 4

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.