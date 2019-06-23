At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 24 10 .706 — Winnipeg 20 13 .606 3½ Fargo-Moorhead 19 14 .576 4½ Chicago 17 13 .567 5 Milwaukee 15 19 .441 9 Gary Southshore 12 20 .375 11 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 18 16 .529 — Sioux City 19 17 .528 — Lincoln 18 17 .514 ½ Kansas City 16 16 .500 1 Cleburne 15 19 .441 3 Texas 7 26 .212 10½

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 3, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Sioux City 6, Sioux Falls 1

Cleburne at Kansas City, ppd.

Lincoln 3, Texas 2

St. Paul 4, Gary Southshore 3

Milwaukee 6, Winnipeg 4, 8 innings

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD

Cleburne at Kansas City, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

