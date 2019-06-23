|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Winnipeg
|21
|13
|.618
|3
|Fargo-Moorhead
|20
|14
|.588
|4
|Chicago
|17
|14
|.548
|5½
|Milwaukee
|15
|20
|.429
|9½
|Gary Southshore
|12
|20
|.375
|11
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|18
|16
|.529
|—
|Sioux City
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Lincoln
|18
|17
|.514
|½
|Kansas City
|16
|17
|.485
|1½
|Cleburne
|16
|19
|.457
|2½
|Texas
|7
|26
|.212
|10½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 6, Chicago 1, 7 innings
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD
Cleburne 12, Kansas City 2
Cleburne at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD
Winnipeg 4, Milwaukee 3
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
