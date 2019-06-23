At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 24 10 .706 — Winnipeg 21 13 .618 3 Fargo-Moorhead 21 14 .600 3½ Chicago 17 15 .531 6 Milwaukee 15 20 .429 9½ Gary Southshore 12 20 .375 11 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 18 16 .529 — Sioux City 19 17 .528 — Lincoln 19 17 .528 — Kansas City 17 17 .500 1 Cleburne 16 20 .444 3 Texas 7 27 .206 11

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Chicago 1, 7 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 0, 7 innings

Cleburne 12, Kansas City 2

Kansas City 8, Cleburne 2, 7 innings

Winnipeg 4, Milwaukee 3

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, ppd.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

