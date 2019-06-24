Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 24, 2019 1:23 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 24 11 .686
Winnipeg 21 13 .618
Fargo-Moorhead 21 14 .600 3
Chicago 17 15 .531
Milwaukee 15 20 .429 9
Gary Southshore 13 20 .394 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 18 16 .529
Sioux City 19 17 .528
Lincoln 19 17 .528
Kansas City 17 17 .500 1
Cleburne 16 20 .444 3
Texas 7 27 .206 11

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Chicago 1, 7 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 0, 7 innings

Cleburne 12, Kansas City 2

Kansas City 8, Cleburne 2, 7 innings

Winnipeg 4, Milwaukee 3

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, ppd.

Lincoln 6, Texas 5, 11 innings

Gary Southshore 11, St. Paul 10

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

