At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 24 11 .686 — Winnipeg 21 13 .618 2½ Fargo-Moorhead 21 14 .600 3 Chicago 17 15 .531 5½ Milwaukee 15 20 .429 9 Gary Southshore 13 20 .394 10 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 18 16 .529 — Sioux City 19 17 .528 — Lincoln 19 17 .528 — Kansas City 17 17 .500 1 Cleburne 16 20 .444 3 Texas 7 27 .206 11

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

