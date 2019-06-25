|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Winnipeg
|21
|13
|.618
|3
|Fargo-Moorhead
|22
|14
|.611
|3
|Chicago
|17
|16
|.515
|6½
|Milwaukee
|15
|21
|.417
|10
|Gary Southshore
|14
|20
|.412
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Lincoln
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Sioux Falls
|18
|17
|.514
|½
|Kansas City
|18
|17
|.514
|½
|Cleburne
|16
|20
|.444
|3
|Texas
|7
|28
|.200
|11½
___
Kansas City at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
