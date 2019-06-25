Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 25, 2019 3:08 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 25 11 .694
Winnipeg 21 13 .618 3
Fargo-Moorhead 22 14 .611 3
Chicago 17 16 .515
Milwaukee 15 21 .417 10
Gary Southshore 14 20 .412 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 19 17 .528
Lincoln 19 17 .528
Sioux Falls 18 17 .514 ½
Kansas City 18 17 .514 ½
Cleburne 16 20 .444 3
Texas 7 28 .200 11½

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

