At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 25 11 .694 — Winnipeg 21 13 .618 3 Fargo-Moorhead 22 14 .611 3 Chicago 17 17 .500 7 Milwaukee 15 21 .417 10 Gary Southshore 14 20 .412 10 South Division W L Pct. GB Lincoln 19 17 .528 — Sioux City 19 17 .528 — Kansas City 19 17 .528 — Sioux Falls 18 17 .514 ½ Cleburne 16 20 .444 3 Texas 7 28 .200 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 9, Chicago 1

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

