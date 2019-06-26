At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 25 12 .676 — Fargo-Moorhead 23 14 .622 2 Winnipeg 21 14 .600 3 Chicago 17 17 .500 6½ Milwaukee 16 21 .432 9 Gary Southshore 14 21 .400 10 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 20 17 .541 — Kansas City 19 17 .528 ½ Lincoln 19 18 .514 1 Sioux Falls 18 18 .500 1½ Cleburne 17 20 .459 3 Texas 8 28 .222 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

