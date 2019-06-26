At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 26 12 .684 — Fargo-Moorhead 24 14 .632 2 Winnipeg 22 14 .611 3 Chicago 17 17 .500 7 Milwaukee 16 21 .432 9½ Gary Southshore 14 21 .400 10½ South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 19 17 .528 — Sioux City 20 18 .526 — Lincoln 19 18 .514 ½ Sioux Falls 18 19 .486 1½ Cleburne 17 20 .459 2½ Texas 8 29 .216 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, suspended

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Sioux Falls 0

St. Paul 4, Texas 3

Winnipeg 3, Sioux City 2

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, Game 2, TBD

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

