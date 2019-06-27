Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 27, 2019 2:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 26 13 .667
Fargo-Moorhead 24 14 .632
Winnipeg 23 14 .622 2
Chicago 17 17 .500
Gary Southshore 16 21 .432 9
Milwaukee 16 23 .410 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 19 17 .528
Sioux City 20 18 .526
Lincoln 19 19 .500 1
Sioux Falls 18 19 .486
Cleburne 18 20 .474 2
Texas 8 29 .216 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, suspended

Gary Southshore 7, Milwaukee 3

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Sioux Falls 0

Advertisement

Cleburne 8, Lincoln 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

St. Paul 4, Texas 3

Winnipeg 3, Sioux City 2

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.