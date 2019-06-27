|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Winnipeg
|23
|14
|.622
|1½
|Chicago
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|Gary Southshore
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Milwaukee
|16
|23
|.410
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Kansas City
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Lincoln
|19
|19
|.500
|1
|Sioux Falls
|18
|19
|.486
|1½
|Cleburne
|19
|21
|.475
|2
|Texas
|8
|29
|.216
|11½
___
Kansas City at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
