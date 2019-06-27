Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 27, 2019
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 26 14 .650
Fargo-Moorhead 26 14 .650
Winnipeg 23 14 .622
Chicago 18 19 .486
Gary Southshore 17 21 .447 8
Milwaukee 16 23 .410
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 20 18 .526
Kansas City 20 19 .513 ½
Lincoln 19 19 .500 1
Sioux Falls 18 19 .486
Cleburne 19 21 .475 2
Texas 8 29 .216 11½

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 11, Kansas City 4

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:25 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

