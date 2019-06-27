At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 26 14 .650 — Fargo-Moorhead 26 14 .650 — Winnipeg 23 14 .622 1½ Chicago 18 20 .474 7 Gary Southshore 17 21 .447 8 Milwaukee 16 23 .410 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 20 18 .526 — Kansas City 21 19 .525 — Cleburne 20 21 .488 1½ Lincoln 19 20 .487 1½ Sioux Falls 18 19 .486 1½ Texas 8 29 .216 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 11, Kansas City 4

Kansas City 7, Chicago 3

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne 7, Lincoln 4

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.