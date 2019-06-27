|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Winnipeg
|23
|14
|.622
|1½
|Chicago
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|Gary Southshore
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Milwaukee
|16
|23
|.410
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Kansas City
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Cleburne
|20
|21
|.488
|1½
|Lincoln
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|18
|19
|.486
|1½
|Texas
|8
|29
|.216
|11½
___
Chicago 11, Kansas City 4
Kansas City 7, Chicago 3
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne 7, Lincoln 4
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
