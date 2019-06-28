|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|St. Paul
|26
|14
|.650
|½
|Winnipeg
|24
|14
|.632
|1½
|Chicago
|18
|20
|.474
|7½
|Gary Southshore
|18
|21
|.462
|8
|Milwaukee
|16
|24
|.400
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Sioux City
|20
|19
|.513
|½
|Cleburne
|20
|21
|.488
|1½
|Lincoln
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|18
|20
|.474
|2
|Texas
|8
|29
|.216
|11½
___
Chicago 11, Kansas City 4
Kansas City 7, Chicago 3, 7 innings
Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux Falls 6
Cleburne 7, Lincoln 4
Winnipeg 9, Sioux City 7
Gary Southshore 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
