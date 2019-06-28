Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 28, 2019
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 27 14 .659
St. Paul 26 14 .650 ½
Winnipeg 24 14 .632
Chicago 18 20 .474
Gary Southshore 18 21 .462 8
Milwaukee 16 24 .400 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 21 19 .525
Sioux City 20 19 .513 ½
Cleburne 20 21 .488
Lincoln 19 20 .487
Sioux Falls 18 20 .474 2
Texas 8 29 .216 11½

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 11, Kansas City 4

Kansas City 7, Chicago 3, 7 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux Falls 6

Cleburne 7, Lincoln 4

Winnipeg 9, Sioux City 7

Gary Southshore 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

