At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 26 13 .667 — Fargo-Moorhead 25 14 .641 1 Winnipeg 23 14 .622 2 Chicago 18 18 .500 6½ Gary Southshore 17 21 .447 8½ Milwaukee 16 23 .410 10 South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 20 18 .526 — Sioux City 20 19 .513 ½ Cleburne 19 20 .487 1½ Lincoln 19 20 .487 1½ Sioux Falls 18 20 .474 2 Texas 8 29 .216 11½

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 11, Kansas City 4

Kansas City 7, Chicago 3, 7 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux Falls 6

Cleburne 7, Lincoln 4

Winnipeg 9, Sioux City 7

Gary Southshore 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

