|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|25
|14
|.641
|1½
|Winnipeg
|23
|14
|.622
|2½
|Chicago
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Gary Southshore
|16
|21
|.432
|9½
|Milwaukee
|16
|23
|.410
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Sioux City
|20
|19
|.513
|½
|Cleburne
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Lincoln
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|18
|20
|.474
|2
|Texas
|8
|29
|.216
|11½
___
Chicago 11, Kansas City 4
Kansas City 7, Chicago 3, 7 innings
Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux Falls 6
Cleburne 7, Lincoln 4
Winnipeg 9, Sioux City 7
Gary Southshore 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.