American Association

June 28, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 26 12 .684
Fargo-Moorhead 25 14 .641
Winnipeg 23 14 .622
Chicago 18 18 .500 7
Gary Southshore 16 21 .432
Milwaukee 16 23 .410 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 20 18 .526
Sioux City 20 19 .513 ½
Cleburne 19 20 .487
Lincoln 19 20 .487
Sioux Falls 18 20 .474 2
Texas 8 29 .216 11½

___

Friday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

