At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 26 12 .684 — Fargo-Moorhead 25 14 .641 1½ Winnipeg 24 14 .632 2 Chicago 18 19 .486 7½ Gary Southshore 17 21 .447 9 Milwaukee 17 23 .425 10 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 20 19 .513 — Kansas City 20 19 .513 — Cleburne 20 20 .500 ½ Lincoln 19 20 .487 1 Sioux Falls 18 21 .462 2 Texas 8 30 .211 11½

___

Friday’s Games

St. Paul 5, Fargo-Moorhead 4

Winnipeg 7, Chicago 5

Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 2

Sioux City 13, Lincoln 8

Cleburne 7, Texas 5

Milwaukee 8, Sioux Falls 2

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

