|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|25
|14
|.641
|1½
|Winnipeg
|24
|14
|.632
|2
|Chicago
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|Gary Southshore
|17
|21
|.447
|9
|Milwaukee
|17
|23
|.425
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|20
|19
|.513
|—
|Kansas City
|20
|19
|.513
|—
|Cleburne
|20
|20
|.500
|½
|Lincoln
|19
|20
|.487
|1
|Sioux Falls
|18
|21
|.462
|2
|Texas
|8
|30
|.211
|11½
___
St. Paul 5, Fargo-Moorhead 4
Winnipeg 7, Chicago 5
Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 2
Sioux City 13, Lincoln 8
Cleburne 7, Texas 5
Milwaukee 8, Sioux Falls 2
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
