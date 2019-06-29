Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 29, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 26 12 .684
Fargo-Moorhead 25 14 .641
Winnipeg 24 14 .632 2
Chicago 18 19 .486
Gary Southshore 17 21 .447 9
Milwaukee 17 23 .425 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 20 19 .513
Kansas City 20 19 .513
Cleburne 20 20 .500 ½
Lincoln 19 20 .487 1
Sioux Falls 18 21 .462 2
Texas 8 30 .211 11½

___

Friday’s Games

St. Paul 5, Fargo-Moorhead 4

Winnipeg 7, Chicago 5

Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 2

Advertisement

Sioux City 13, Lincoln 8

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Cleburne 7, Texas 5

Milwaukee 8, Sioux Falls 2

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.