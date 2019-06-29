Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 29, 2019 1:23 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 27 12 .692
Winnipeg 24 14 .632
Fargo-Moorhead 25 15 .625
Chicago 18 19 .486 8
Gary Southshore 17 21 .447
Milwaukee 17 23 .425 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 21 19 .525
Kansas City 20 19 .513 ½
Cleburne 20 20 .500 1
Lincoln 19 21 .475 2
Sioux Falls 18 21 .462
Texas 8 30 .211 12

___

Friday’s Games

St. Paul 5, Fargo-Moorhead 4, 11 innings

Winnipeg 7, Chicago 5

Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 2

Sioux City 13, Lincoln 8

Cleburne 7, Texas 5

Milwaukee 8, Sioux Falls 2

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

