American Association

June 29, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 27 12 .692
Winnipeg 24 14 .632
Fargo-Moorhead 25 15 .625
Chicago 18 19 .486 8
Gary Southshore 17 21 .447
Milwaukee 17 23 .425 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 21 19 .525
Kansas City 20 19 .513 ½
Cleburne 20 20 .500 1
Lincoln 19 21 .475 2
Sioux Falls 18 21 .462
Texas 8 30 .211 12

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

