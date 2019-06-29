|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Winnipeg
|24
|14
|.632
|2½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|25
|15
|.625
|2½
|Chicago
|18
|19
|.486
|8
|Gary Southshore
|17
|21
|.447
|9½
|Milwaukee
|17
|23
|.425
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Kansas City
|20
|19
|.513
|½
|Cleburne
|20
|20
|.500
|1
|Lincoln
|19
|21
|.475
|2
|Sioux Falls
|18
|21
|.462
|2½
|Texas
|8
|30
|.211
|12
___
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
