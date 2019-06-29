|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|26
|15
|.634
|1½
|Winnipeg
|24
|15
|.615
|2½
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|7
|Gary Southshore
|18
|21
|.462
|8½
|Milwaukee
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Cleburne
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|19
|21
|.475
|2½
|Lincoln
|19
|22
|.463
|3
|Texas
|8
|30
|.211
|12½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 11, St. Paul 1
Sioux Falls 2, Milwaukee 1
Gary Southshore 6, Kansas City 3
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago 4, Winnipeg 2
Sioux City 3, Lincoln 2
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
