At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 27 13 .675 — Fargo-Moorhead 26 15 .634 1½ Winnipeg 24 15 .615 2½ Chicago 19 19 .500 7 Gary Southshore 18 21 .462 8½ Milwaukee 17 24 .415 10½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 22 19 .537 — Cleburne 20 20 .500 1½ Kansas City 20 20 .500 1½ Sioux Falls 19 21 .475 2½ Lincoln 19 22 .463 3 Texas 8 30 .211 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 11, St. Paul 1

Sioux Falls 2, Milwaukee 1

Gary Southshore 6, Kansas City 3

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago 4, Winnipeg 2

Sioux City 3, Lincoln 2

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

