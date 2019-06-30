Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 30, 2019 12:23 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 27 13 .675
Fargo-Moorhead 26 15 .634
Winnipeg 24 15 .615
Chicago 19 19 .500 7
Gary Southshore 18 21 .462
Milwaukee 17 24 .415 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 22 19 .537
Cleburne 21 20 .512 1
Kansas City 20 20 .500
Sioux Falls 19 21 .475
Lincoln 19 22 .463 3
Texas 8 31 .205 13

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 11, St. Paul 1

Sioux Falls 2, Milwaukee 1

Gary Southshore 6, Kansas City 3

Cleburne 10, Texas 0

Chicago 4, Winnipeg 2

Sioux City 3, Lincoln 2

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

