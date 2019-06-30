Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 30, 2019 6:07 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 27 14 .659
Fargo-Moorhead 27 15 .643 ½
Winnipeg 24 15 .615 2
Chicago 19 19 .500
Gary Southshore 18 21 .462 8
Milwaukee 17 25 .405 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 22 19 .537
Cleburne 21 20 .512 1
Kansas City 20 20 .500
Sioux Falls 20 21 .488 2
Lincoln 19 22 .463 3
Texas 8 31 .205 13

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 8, St. Paul 6

Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls 9, Milwaukee 2

Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

