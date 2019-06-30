|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|27
|15
|.643
|½
|Winnipeg
|24
|15
|.615
|2
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|18
|21
|.462
|8
|Milwaukee
|17
|25
|.405
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Cleburne
|21
|20
|.512
|1
|Kansas City
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|20
|21
|.488
|2
|Lincoln
|19
|22
|.463
|3
|Texas
|8
|31
|.205
|13
___
Fargo-Moorhead 8, St. Paul 6
Winnipeg at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls 9, Milwaukee 2
Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
