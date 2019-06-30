At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 27 14 .659 — Fargo-Moorhead 27 15 .643 ½ Winnipeg 24 16 .600 2½ Chicago 20 19 .513 6 Gary Southshore 18 22 .450 8½ Milwaukee 17 25 .405 10½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 22 19 .537 — Kansas City 21 20 .512 1 Cleburne 21 20 .512 1 Sioux Falls 20 21 .488 2 Lincoln 19 22 .463 3 Texas 8 31 .205 13

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 8, St. Paul 6

Sioux Falls 9, Milwaukee 2

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2

Cleburne at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City 4, Gary Southshore 2

Sioux City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

