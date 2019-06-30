Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 30, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 27 14 .659
Fargo-Moorhead 27 15 .643 ½
Winnipeg 24 16 .600
Chicago 20 19 .513 6
Gary Southshore 18 22 .450
Milwaukee 17 25 .405 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 22 20 .524
Sioux City 22 20 .524
Kansas City 21 20 .512 ½
Sioux Falls 20 21 .488
Lincoln 20 22 .476 2
Texas 8 32 .200 13

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 8, St. Paul 6

Sioux Falls 9, Milwaukee 2

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2

Kansas City 4, Gary Southshore 2

Cleburne 12, Texas 6

Lincoln 3, Sioux City 0

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

