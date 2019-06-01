Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

June 1, 2019 7:08 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 19 .661
Tampa Bay 35 21 .625 2
Boston 29 28 .509
Toronto 21 36 .368 16½
Baltimore 18 40 .310 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 39 18 .684
Cleveland 29 29 .500 10½
Chicago 28 30 .483 11½
Detroit 22 33 .400 16
Kansas City 19 38 .333 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 38 20 .655
Oakland 29 28 .509
Texas 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 27 30 .474 10½
Seattle 25 35 .417 14

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 9, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Atlanta 2

Texas 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 1

Colorado 13, Toronto 6

Houston 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 5

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 2-4) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 7-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4), 1:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-6) at Texas (Sampson 3-3), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 5-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

