East Division W L Pct GB New York 38 19 .667 — Tampa Bay 35 21 .625 2½ Boston 29 29 .500 9½ Toronto 21 37 .362 17½ Baltimore 18 40 .310 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 39 18 .684 — Cleveland 29 29 .500 10½ Chicago 28 30 .483 11½ Detroit 22 33 .400 16 Kansas City 19 39 .328 20½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 39 20 .661 — Texas 29 27 .518 8½ Oakland 29 29 .500 9½ Los Angeles 28 30 .483 10½ Seattle 25 36 .410 15

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 9, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Atlanta 2

Texas 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 1

Colorado 13, Toronto 6

Houston 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Kansas City 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 2-4) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 7-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4), 1:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-6) at Texas (Sampson 3-3), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 5-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Martin 1-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

