|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|Tampa Bay
|35
|21
|.625
|2½
|Boston
|29
|29
|.500
|9½
|Toronto
|21
|37
|.362
|17½
|Baltimore
|18
|41
|.305
|21
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|29
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|28
|30
|.483
|11½
|Detroit
|22
|33
|.400
|16
|Kansas City
|19
|39
|.328
|20½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|20
|.661
|—
|Texas
|29
|27
|.518
|8½
|Oakland
|29
|29
|.500
|9½
|Los Angeles
|28
|30
|.483
|10½
|Seattle
|25
|36
|.410
|15
___
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Kansas City 2
Atlanta 10, Detroit 5
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Colorado 4, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Oakland 1
San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Martin 1-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
