American League

June 2, 2019 6:05 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 19 .667
Tampa Bay 35 22 .614 3
Boston 29 29 .500
Toronto 21 38 .356 18
Baltimore 18 41 .305 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 18 .690
Chicago 29 30 .492 11½
Cleveland 29 30 .492 11½
Detroit 22 34 .393 17
Kansas City 19 40 .322 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 20 .661
Texas 30 27 .526 8
Oakland 29 29 .500
Los Angeles 28 30 .483 10½
Seattle 25 36 .410 15

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Kansas City 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 7

Atlanta 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Texas 5, Kansas City 1

Colorado 5, Toronto 1

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Martin 1-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

