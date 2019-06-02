East Division W L Pct GB New York 38 20 .655 — Tampa Bay 35 22 .614 2½ Boston 30 29 .508 8½ Toronto 21 38 .356 17½ Baltimore 18 41 .305 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 40 18 .690 — Chicago 29 30 .492 11½ Cleveland 29 30 .492 11½ Detroit 22 34 .393 17 Kansas City 19 40 .322 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 40 20 .667 — Texas 30 27 .526 8½ Los Angeles 29 30 .492 10½ Oakland 29 30 .492 10½ Seattle 25 37 .403 16

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Kansas City 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 7

Atlanta 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Texas 5, Kansas City 1

Colorado 5, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Oakland 4, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 3

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Martin 1-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

