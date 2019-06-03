East Division W L Pct GB New York 38 20 .655 — Tampa Bay 35 22 .614 2½ Boston 30 29 .508 8½ Toronto 21 38 .356 17½ Baltimore 18 41 .305 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 40 18 .690 — Chicago 29 30 .492 11½ Cleveland 29 30 .492 11½ Detroit 22 34 .393 17 Kansas City 19 40 .322 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 40 20 .667 — Texas 30 27 .526 8½ Oakland 29 30 .492 10½ Los Angeles 29 31 .483 11 Seattle 25 37 .403 16

___

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 7

Atlanta 7, Detroit 4

Advertisement

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Texas 5, Kansas City 1

Colorado 5, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Oakland 4, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 3

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-4) at Toronto (Richard 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Texas (Smyly 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 5-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.