American League

June 3, 2019 7:11 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 20 .655
Tampa Bay 35 22 .614
Boston 30 29 .508
Toronto 21 38 .356 17½
Baltimore 18 41 .305 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 18 .690
Chicago 29 30 .492 11½
Cleveland 29 30 .492 11½
Detroit 22 34 .393 17
Kansas City 19 40 .322 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 20 .667
Texas 30 27 .526
Oakland 29 30 .492 10½
Los Angeles 29 31 .483 11
Seattle 25 37 .403 16

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 7

Atlanta 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Texas 5, Kansas City 1

Colorado 5, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Oakland 4, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 3

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-4) at Toronto (Richard 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Texas (Smyly 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 5-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

