|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|Tampa Bay
|35
|22
|.614
|2½
|Boston
|30
|29
|.508
|8½
|Toronto
|21
|38
|.356
|17½
|Baltimore
|18
|41
|.305
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Chicago
|29
|30
|.492
|11½
|Cleveland
|29
|30
|.492
|11½
|Detroit
|22
|34
|.393
|17
|Kansas City
|19
|40
|.322
|21½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|20
|.672
|—
|Texas
|30
|27
|.526
|9
|Oakland
|29
|30
|.492
|11
|Los Angeles
|29
|31
|.483
|11½
|Seattle
|25
|38
|.397
|17
___
San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 7
Atlanta 7, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Texas 5, Kansas City 1
Colorado 5, Toronto 1
Houston 6, Oakland 4, 12 innings
L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 3
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-4) at Toronto (Richard 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Texas (Smyly 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Miley 5-3) at Seattle (Moore 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Washington (Sanchez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 7-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 6-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Texas (Minor 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-7) at Kansas City (Junis 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-1), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Seattle (Leake 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
